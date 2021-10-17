CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

AAA Northeast Holds Virtual Conference On Move Over Laws

capecoddaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – AAA Northeast recently held a virtual press conference to highlight...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc24.com

AAA underlines Ohio law to move over for roadside vehicles

In observance of Saturday being National Move Over Day, AAA wants to remind Ohio drivers to slow down and make space when they see vehicles with flashing lights parked on the side of the road. The agency reported 546 crashes in the state in 2021, including 21 deaths and 59...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio pushing to raise awareness for Move Over law

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Transportation, Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and several other organizations are pushing to increase awareness for Ohio’s Move Over law. “It’s alarming to see the rise of crashes happening throughout our state,” DeWine said. “It’s critically important that all drivers remember...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio working to bring attention to move over law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The state of Ohio is raising awareness for its Move Over Law, after more than 500 roadside crashes and 21 deaths were reported this year. Ohio’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over and slow down for any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road no matter […]
OHIO STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move Over Law#Truck Drivers#Hyannis
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

New ‘Move Right’ Law Makes It Illegal to Pass Cars Using the Right Lane on Highways

Highways and interstates make for fast and efficient ways of traveling in a car. However, those same highways and interstates can be some of the most dangerous stretches of the roadway for car safety due to high speeds and inattentive drivers. As a society, we are constantly learning ways to make it safer for drivers to travel at high speeds, including laws that forbid certain maneuvers in high-speed situations. Let’s look at some of the dangers of driving on highways and how to mitigate the risks, such as the new Move Right law.
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Inland Empire Has Highest Inflation In The Country Due To Skyrocketing Prices Of Essentials

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Everyone is paying more for groceries, gas and rent, but inflation is hitting the Inland Empire is getting hit especially hard, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The inflation rate in San Bernardino and Riverside counties – collectively known as the Inland Empire – is 6.8%, four times higher than it was this time last year. According to Amar Mann of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the IE has the highest rate of inflation in the nation. “Costs were lower there to begin with,” Mann said. “Take a look, for example, something like housing. Housing prices or rental...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

New Type of Stimulus Check: More US Cities Are Offering Free Cash

The notion that the federal government will immediately send Uncle Sam to your home with another stimulus payment is a prevalent one. While there is no assurance that the federal government will come to your house promptly with a fourth stimulus check, state and local governments are experimenting with innovative methods for delivering free cash to people who need it.
POLITICS
Hutch Post

AAA: Different opinions of move over compliance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A new AAA survey of Kansas first responders sees more danger for them than drivers realize. "We put together a survey of first responders and roadside workers," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Everyone from police, fire, and tow truck drivers to utility workers. What we found in that survey was sort of alarming in terms of dangerous driving behaviors. Ninety-two percent of those first responders and roadside workers that we surveyed said that they have had at least one near miss incident or felt their life threatened."
HUTCHINSON, KS
977rocks.com

AAA Reminding Drivers To “Move Over” In Emergencies

Saturday is Move-Over Day and AAA is reminding drivers to make sure they follow the new Pennsylvania law. The new law was put in place officially this year that requires drivers to move over if they see any roadside emergency, including tow operators and ambulances. If drivers can’t get over...
BUTLER, PA
WHIZ

AAA Raises Awareness for ‘Move Over Day’ on October 16th

OHIO- In a multi-agency campaign to raise awareness for the Move-Over Law, Saturday, October 16th is being designated as “Move-Over Day” by Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Turnpike, ODOT, OSHP, and the Risk Institute. This is to educate drivers on the law in not just Ohio, but in all the...
OHIO STATE
bizjournals

Wichita law firm plans growth with move to northeast Wichita office building

A Wichita law firm has room to grow with a move to Wilson Estates Office Park at 21st and Rock. Ward Potter LLC, which focuses on family law, will relocate from the Riverview Building downtown to the Simmons Bank Building at 8415 E. 21st St. The move means the firm has room to expand into family law arbitration and mediation, and also add three family law attorneys, according to a news release shared Monday.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy