CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Two longtime rivals battle for NFC North supremacy on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers travel to Chicago to face the Bears.

The division-leading Packers (4-1) come to town riding a four-game winning streak. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns last week in leading Green Bay to an overtime win over Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the Bears (3-2) defeated the Las Vegas Raiders last week in Jon Gruden's final game as head coach before he resigned earlier this week . The biggest question for Chicago is the health of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who hyperextended his knee in the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raOQ5_0cTofu6500
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles for yardage against the Bears in a 2019 meeting at Soldier Field. Since 1992, the Packers have used only three starting quarterbacks against the Bears -- Rodgers, Brett Hundley and Brett Favre. By comparison, Justin Fields will be the 20th different starting QB the Bears have used. Dan Powers, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Packers at Bears start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

What TV channel is Packers at Bears on?

The game will be shown regionally on Fox , with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Packers at Bears online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Packers at Bears?

The Packers are 4.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Seattle

Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago ‘Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,’ Says CBS Sports’ Phil Simms

(CBS Chicago) — Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. He said as much to the crowd at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon, after once again proving it on the field. The Green Bay Packers quarterback torched the Bears for two touchdown passes, while going 17-23 for 195 yards. He ran in another touchdown, as the Packers topped the Bears, 24-14. Rodgers’ counterpart Justin Fields’ numbers weren’t that much worse — 16-27 for 174 yards, with 1 TD and 1 interception — but there was no confusing the promising rookie with the Hall of Fame-worthy veteran. Fields will meet another legend this...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Oliver
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
thelines.com

Packers Vs. Bears Betting Odds

The weather forecast for Chicago on Sunday is dry (clear sky) but windy (17 mph), with a high temperature of 63 degrees Fahrenheit (as of 2:17 PM on October 13). 24.0 (13) Points/Gm 20.0 (7) 0.39 (14) Points/Play 0.32 (7) 347.6 (22) Yards/Gm 331.8 (8) 261.8 (17) Pass Yards/Gm 255.8...
NFL
wtmj.com

Play-By-Play Podcast: Week 6 – Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Do you think there’s enough to talk about this week?. Mason Crosby, Jon Gruden, and oh yeah, it’s Bears week for the Green Bay Packers. Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee is joined by Chicago Bears broadcaster Jeff Joniak and finishes with a back page comment about the Jon Gruden situation.
NFL
CBS Detroit

SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: ‘Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn’t There Yet’ For Bears, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS Chicago) — The Green Bay Packers have once again jumped out to an early lead in the NFC North race. Aaron Rodgers is in his usual elite form leading a balanced Packers attack. Most recently they disposed of the Bears, who are still finding their way with Justin Fields. Elsewhere in the division, Kirk Cousins is making plays and generally giving the Minnesota Vikings a chance to win. Jared Goff, like the rest of the Detroit Lions, are stuck in football purgatory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Nfc North#The Las Vegas Raiders#Usa Today Sports#Fox Sports#Packers At Bears#Tipico Sportsbook
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Can Matt Ryan Take Advantage Of The Dolphins’ Defense?

(CBS Boston) — With six teams on a bye again this week, setting a fantasy lineup is still a challenge. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers have some of fantasy football’s most productive players on their rosters, and they all have the week off. The available substitutes pale in comparison. One recommended start, if you’re lucky enough to have him stashed on your bench, is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The Falcons are coming off a bye week, and will welcome back receiver Calvin Ridley. They also face a Miami Dolphins defense that gives up a whopping 417.8...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (10/24/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (10/24/21) This game features a matchup of former NFC Central division rivals, the Chicago Bears traveling to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. The Bears are coming off a disappointing home defeat to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 24-14 last Sunday. The Buccaneers are coming off a hard-fought road victory staving off the Eagles in the fourth quarter on Thursday Night Football, 28-22. Chicago is 1-2 on the road this season and is averaging 13.3 points per game in those contests. The Buccaneers are 3-0 in games at home in 2021 while outscoring their opponents 124-71 at Raymond James Stadium. Chicago’s defense is allowing 331 yards per game, ranking seventh in the NFL. Tampa Bay’s offense averaging 426 yards per game is third best in the league.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

281K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy