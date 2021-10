Hayao Miyazaki’s films have been the cornerstone of my love for animation, and a warm blanket to return to when things get difficult. I can mark the seasons of my life by the particular films I’ve fallen into, though I adore them all. 2001’s Spirited Away and 1986’s Castle in the Sky were regular rewatches as I navigated middle school, feeling uprooted and unsure of myself, hoping to steal a bit of Chihiro’s stubborn resolve and Sheeta’s pluck. In high school, I loved 2008’s Ponyo, thanks to a relationship where we quoted the movie back and forth to each other. In my early 20s, I fell for 2004’s Howl’s Moving Castle, which has become a constant in my life.

MUSEUMS ・ 3 DAYS AGO