The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine offers good protection now. A booster shot will maximize that, experts say

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
 7 days ago
(CNN) — Covid-19 boosters are potentially set to become available, experts say those who received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine are "awfully well protected," but should still get another shot for maximum safety. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine turns out not to be quite as effective as the...

Lilithsworld87
6d ago

The shot, doesn't prevent you from getting the virus, doesn't prevent transmission, doesn't prevent you from spreading it...it however does cause enlarged hearts, sepsis, severe upper respiratory illnesses...oh, and the virus that it is supposedly made to protect you from. please, in what world does this make sense. I'll pass. on being the guinea pig...I haven't had a cold of any kind (covid is a variant of the coronavirus which is types up colds and upper respiratory issues)_but by all means, we best go get vaccinated so we can protect the the vaccinated...(insert sarcasm)

Manny M
6d ago

Awfully Well protected. Couldnt of summed it up any better since its the weakest of the 3. I still feel safe and had come into contact with two different people who were exposed to covid and I never got it so I felt like it helped. Stay safe everyone.

Julie Puett
6d ago

hmmm, experts? how about the real experts, those physicians working in the field! not the "experts" who work for NIH or CDC.

