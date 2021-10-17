Inflation & the Role of Bitcoin with Steven McClurg

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. On Tuesday, the first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BITO) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. It made 23.1 million shares traded, or nearly USD 950 million when the session closed. BITO has become the second-highest ETF in the opening day volume. It reflects the great demand of individual investors and advisors who are looking for prudent ways to get exposure to Bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO