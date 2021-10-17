Inflation & the Role of Bitcoin with Steven McClurg

US bank JPMorgan says the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF is unlikely to trigger a rise in the prices of Bitcoin. They instead stated inflation as a key reason that may have helped propel Bitcoin prices to soar to new all-time highs. Strategists also claim that the current...
Global investment bank JPMorgan says inflation concerns are pushing the price of bitcoin to record highs, rather than interest in recently launched bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Noting that investors are pulling out of gold ETFs into bitcoin funds, the firm noted, “The flow shift remains intact supporting a bullish outlook for bitcoin into year-end.”
Bitcoin has had quite a week with the debut of an ETF and a new all-time high, but is gold ready to give up its crown as the ideal inflation hedge to the leading digital currency?. The comparisons between the two have been ongoing as bitcoin continues to gain more...
Join Cointelegraph host and analyst Benton Yaun alongside resident market experts Jordan Finneseth and Marcel Pechman as they break down the latest news in the markets this week. Here’s what to expect in this week’s markets news breakdown:. Then, special guest Big Cheds shares some technical analysis on trending charts,...
In this interview, Natalie Brunell, host of Coin Stories, interviews Vijay Boyapati, author of The Bullish Case of Bitcoin. They talk about Vijay's background, how he discovered Bitcoin, and what makes Bitcoin such a catalyst for change in today's volatile world. The episode premiered on October 21, 2021.
Rekt Capital, cryptocurrency trader and technical analyst, dives deep into the technical analysis of Bitcoin, educating viewers on how to interpret it. He is interviewed by Ash Bennington, Senior Editor at Real Vision. Recorded on September 23, 20221.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) fell Friday morning US time just as the second bitcoin futures-backed ETF, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF with ticker BTF, went live on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Since going live at 09:30 ET (13:30 UTC), BTF was down by 3.15% from a price per share...
The Wall Street bank is trying to pinpoint the fuel behind bitcoin’s latest rally. This week’s launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Exchange-Traded Fund (BITO) may have aided the cryptocurrency’s recent price surge to an all-time high, though the perception of bitcoin as an inflation hedge over gold is probably a bigger factor, a JPMorgan strategist wrote Thursday.
On Tuesday, the first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BITO) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. It made 23.1 million shares traded, or nearly USD 950 million when the session closed. BITO has become the second-highest ETF in the opening day volume. It reflects the great demand of individual investors and advisors who are looking for prudent ways to get exposure to Bitcoin.
Legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones returned to CNBC’s Squawk Box stage to talk about inflation and his favorite hedge against it, Bitcoin. During his interview, Tudor Jones referred to inflation as “the number one issue facing investors” and financial markets. Related Reading | Why Paul Tudor Jones Could Invest 5%...
According to some JPMorgan analysts, bitcoin hit an ATH because people started investing in it as a better hedge against inflation than gold. Strategists at the financial institution JPMorgan Chase & Co. argued that the reason behind BTC’s all-time high price is not the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Instead, concerns about the rising inflation made the digital asset an attractive investment option, and that led to its recent rally.
With the price of bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday reaching an all-time high above USD 67,000, the number one cryptocurrency is now in “unchartered territory” and entering “price discovery mode” while at the same time gold investors are increasingly rotating into BTC. Commenting on the current bull-run in bitcoin, Mikkel Morch,...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warned Tuesday that the next market crisis may be on the horizon, and Bitcoin (BTC) could be the best hedge against inflation. With the United States government continuing to stimulate the economy, Icahn stated that he fears the U.S. dollar is becoming more devalued and that the price of goods is rising.
In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to the author of From Bars to Bitcoin, Justin Rhedrick. They discuss his imprisonment, the power of discipline, and how bitcoin helped him unlock success. The episode premiered on October 18, 2021.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn issued a warning on an inevitable market crisis looming on the horizon. Considering this situation, some investors might see Bitcoin (BTC) as increasingly attractive as an inflationary hedge. Countries all over the world have been printing money as part of their efforts to mitigate the economic...
On Monday (October 18), billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Chairman of American conglomerate Icahn Enterprises, shared his thoughts on the state of the markets, inflation, and potential use of Bitcoin as a hedge against higher inflation. Icahn’s comments were made during an interview with Scott Wapner, the host of...
Longtime activist investor Carl Icahn expects inflation will negatively impact the overall markets in the long term, though he acknowledged rising inflation could be the saving grace for Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) store of value debate. "If inflation gets rampant, I guess it does have value," Icahn said Monday on CNBC's...
In this short video, Raoul Pal, CEO and Co-Founder of Real Vision, talks to Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital as they discuss crypto regulation, non-fungible tokens, decentralized autonomous organizations, and crypto communities. The interview was filmed on August 23, 2021.
