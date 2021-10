On the field, we all know how good La Salle can be. But over these past 9 months, the cadets found a way to win off the field. With the help of the La Salle Booster Club, and spearheaded by senior Eddie Yamin, the team has launched the La Salle Blitz, raising money and much needed supplies for Veterans of VCHC and the Joseph's House, and giving back to those in need and to those who have given so much to our country.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO