MAD Paris Customizes Candy Colored Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks for Casablanca

Byredo has unveiled its new fragrance “Mumbai Noise” that is inspired by founder and creative director Ben Gorham’s childhood. With the new scent, Gorham reflects on fond memories from his upbringing in Mumbai and showcases the city’s contemporary and colorful present-day reality. “From a young age, almost as soon as I was born, I would often travel to India to spend time with my grandmother in Chembur, Mumbai. I have very vivid childhood memories of my experiences there — and, after she passed, it wasn’t until my 20s that I returned,” said Gorham. “When I did, it looked extremely different — but still felt extremely familiar. With Mumbai Noise, I wanted to express that idea: to present an exploration of the city today, anchored in my memories of its past.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO