NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones cleared from concussion protocol, will start vs. Rams

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News (TNS)
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 7 days ago
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was cleared on Friday to start against the L.A. Rams on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Jones practiced in...

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

