On February 9, 2012, Jeffrey Morgenthaler—one of the country’s most influential and celebrated bartenders—published an article on his blog with the title “I Make the Best Amaretto Sour in the World.” For context, this is like if Jerry Seinfeld announced that he had figured out the best way to smash a watermelon with a giant hammer. It’s like if Daniel Day Lewis was on Dancing With the Stars, or Thomas Keller came out of the kitchen at The French Laundry and joined you tableside to personally apply Easy Cheese to the top of your hot dog. It was confusing. The Amaretto...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO