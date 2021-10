About an hour north of Tampa along Florida’s Nature Coast is a small town that is brimming with history. Settled in 1845, Brooksville, Florida has become an old-world destination that is still as enjoyable as ever to visit. While visiting this Gulf Coast town any time of year is worth it, we recommend visiting during fall when the air starts getting cooler, the humidity dissipates, and outdoor activities are aplenty. Come get a taste of this historic Gulf Coast town.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO