Gas to drive realistic energy transition

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith such significant events as the G20 Environment, Climate and Energy Ministerial Meeting, the first ever UN High-level Dialogue on Energy and the two-years-long awaited UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom next month, 2021 has been dubbed as a year that will ‘make it or break it’ on climate...

www.naturalgasworld.com



Sand Mountain Reporter

Man builds own solar farm to cut power costs

When Stephen McLamb went from working in TV news to working at the sheriff’s office, his income went down a little. So he got to looking at ways to cut monthly expenses. He kept coming back to cutting his electric bill. He watched “1.6 billion hours” of YouTube videos about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine offers to increase gas transit to Europe

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready to increase its gas transit to Europe by 55 bcm and is also ready to meet a request to pump more gas to Moldova to plug shortfalls there, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the security and defence council, told a briefing on Friday. Danilov did...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan OKs plan to push clean energy, nuclear to cut carbon

Japan adopted a new energy policy on Friday that promotes nuclear and renewables as sources of clean energy to achieve the country’s pledge of reaching carbon neutrality in 2050.The new basic energy plan, adopted by the Cabinet just in time for the climate summit in early November, calls for drastically increasing use of renewable energy to cut fossil fuel consumption over the next decade as Japan pushes to meet its ambitious emissions reduction target.Japan has been undecided over what to do about its nuclear power industry since the 2011 Fukushima plant disaster. It now says reactor restarts are key...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

In the transition to renewables, energy storage is a hot topic

On Thursday, at the India Energy Forum in New Delhi, BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said energy companies need to invest more in storage. ​Looney didn’t mean more tank farms or natural gas holders. He meant things like batteries that can save electric power when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining and release it to the grid when they aren’t. That’s going to be key to transitioning away from fossil fuels. ​
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Persian Gulf oil firms gain the upper hand in energy transition

State-owned oil companies have significant advantages over international oil companies, which face the bulk of pressure to participate in climate action. Jim Krane outlines why the Gulf's national oil companies hold the upper hand and how to potentially reduce their carbon profiles in a piece for the Near East Policy Forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Neptune backs World Bank zero routine flaring by 2030 initiative

Flaring is a major source of CO2 emissions from upstream operations, and can also be a key contributor of methane emissions when the gas escapes into the atmosphere unburnt. North Sea-focused Neptune Energy said on October 21 it endorsed the World Bank's initiative to make routine flaring a thing of the past by the end of the ...
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

European energy crisis is gas demand-driven: VTBC

The growth in the gas price has primarily been driven by increased demand rather than supply limitations, VTBC has said. The European energy crisis is primarily driven by rising gas demand rather than supply limitations, analysts at VTB Capital (VTBC) said on October 21, contrary to claims by some European politicians that Russia withholding some supplies is to blame. "We would disagree with the statement that the current energy crisis in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

BP, Shenzhen Gas sign gas supply pact

BP will provide Sino-Benny, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Gas Group, with up to 300,000 metric tons/year of pipeline in Shenzhen. BP has signed an agreement to supply pipeline gas to Shenzhen Sino-Benny LPG Co., China Daily reported on October 21. This is the first long-term deal with price indexed...
TRAFFIC
World Economic Forum

The energy transition needs metals. But it needs social awareness too

Decarbonization will be mineral-intensive because clean-energy tech requires more metal. Increased interest in ESG investing means metals extraction must take into account its social risks. Mining companies may in future have to report on the impact of individual operations as part of more stringent ESG data reporting. The energy landscape...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Perth Basin: an exploration hotspot and integrated basin for low carbon initiatives

The Perth Basin is a north-south trending, onshore and offshore basin extending about 1,300 km along the southwestern margin of the Australian continent. The recent discovery in September 2021 by Mineral Resources at the Lockyer Deep 1 well in EP 368 highlights the continued success in revisiting previously drilled structures and targeting the deeper Permian play. The well, which was primarily targeting the Kingia and High Cliff sandstones within the Lockyer Deep/North Erregulla Deep structure, encountered around 20 m of net as pay from a depth of 3,888 m TVDSS, with an average porosity of 16%, up to a maximum of 28%. A gas gradient within the pay zone indicated a gas column of up to 800 m within the entire structure. In mid-October 2021 Mineral Resources announced its intention to conduct an extended flow test in the coming weeks; this is to confirm the discovery, which is possibly in excess of 1 trillion ft3.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil plans $400mn Wyoming CCS expansion

LaBarge natural gas field contains mostly CO2. US supermajor ExxonMobil said October 21 it had initiated plans to expand carbon capture and storage (CCS) capabilities at its LaBarge natural gas field in Wyoming by about 1mn mt/yr of CO2. Natural gas from LaBarge contains a large CO2 component – about...
WYOMING STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Wood fuel manufacturer to decarbonise with RNG

Using RNG is expected to reduce Enviva's Scope 1 emissions by 75%. Industrial wood pellet manufacturer Enviva Partners said October 20 it would partner with renewable natural gas (RNG) provider GreenGasUSA in a 10-year RNG offtake agreement aimed at decarbonising Enviva’s natural gas-related Scope 1 emissions. The agreement underpins a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Norwegian gas supply beats forecast in Sept

Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Norwegian natural gas supply beat the government's forecast by 3.1% in September, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported on October 20. Production averaged 296.8mn m3/day in the month, which was 7.1% higher year on year but 2.5% below the level...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Pembina Pipeline targets reduced emissions intensity

Methane emissions reductions targeted at 45% by 2025. Canada’s Pembina Pipeline said October 20 it would commit to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 30% by 2030, relative to a 2019 baseline, by focussing on operational opportunities and greater use of renewable and lower-emission energy sources. “Pembina has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Positioning for green: oil and gas business in a low-carbon world

As oil and gas companies slowly transition to a low-carbon world, four archetypes emerge—each with distinct metrics for success and value-creation opportunities. A growing number of oil and gas (O&G) companies are pledging net-zero goals, but not all are clear about how to get there. In a recent Deloitte survey (see sidebar, “Executive survey methodology”), 56% of respondents view the energy transition as a mixed bag of opportunities, risks, or a complex phenomenon. Successful transition will take a long time, and some prominent energy transition scenarios project oil demand in 2030 to remain around 90 MMbbl/d (figure 1). This implies there’s likely to be sustained value in oil and gas—indeed, an overwhelming 77% of surveyed executives plan to maintain hydrocarbons as their long-term business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

