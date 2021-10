The ascension of rising K-actor Wi Ha Joon has begun after his breakout role in hit Netflix drama Squid Game, and also a very good impression in his last role in a supporting capacity for 18 Again. He’s just been cast as the male lead in the upcoming tvN drama Little Women, which is as the title suggests a K-drama homage adaptation of the world famous novel. It’s not exact as there are only three sisters this time, and Kim Go Eun has been tapped as the eldest sister with Nam Ji Hyun playing the second sister. The production has not yet announced who will play the third sister but discussions are underway. Even more buzzy is that the drama will be helmed by the PD of Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown with the script by the screenwriter of Mother which was her first drama script but she’s got lots of movie scripts under her belt. Filming is slated to begin shortly before year end with a airing date in 2022.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO