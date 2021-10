On Wednesday October 13, 2021, at around 11:10pm officers responded to a report of a person shot at 180 Jackson St NE. While officers were on scene they learned that the victim had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle and was in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been in a vehicle at the gate of the apartment complex when at least one suspect approached and fired several shots, striking the victim.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO