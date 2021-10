USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart talked to the media following the Trojans' 31-16 loss to #13 Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend. Dart broke down his availability and the plan for him moving forward as the Trojans return to Pac-12 play next week with a home game against winless Arizona. In terms of tonight, Dart said "I got cleared last Thursday after practice. Like I guess it was Thursday was my first cleared practice. Wednesday I got cleared for practice. Dart confirmed that despite being cleared he knew the chances for getting into the game were not high given his limited time to recover. "Nah I'm still coming off my injury. I have only had one full practice this week so really I just came in just expecting to be ready whenever I was needed to be used at all but yeah, that was kind of just my idea coming into tonight."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO