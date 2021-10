The Port Townsend Women’s 9-hole Golf Club played a game of “Blind Partners” during their outing Tuesday, Sept. 21. For this game, partners were randomly drawn after play and the net score of each twosome was used to determine the winners. Since an odd number of players were present that day, Linda Deal’s name was drawn twice. Luckily for her partners, she played well and came in first place and second place with her two teams.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO