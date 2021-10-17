CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/17 Sunday Morning Forecast

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning! Grab the jackets out the door! Behind last night’s cold front and associated rain, temps tumbled into the 40s for many overnight. It’s mostly clear to start, but about 15-20 degrees colder...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Expected Saturday Night, Slick Travel Likely Into Sunday Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – A Pacific storm will move into Colorado today with cooler air, extensive cloud cover, windy conditions and even rain or snow for some areas. Ahead of the storm it will be relatively mild with widespread 50s and 60s. The far east and southeast plains will see a little more sunshine and should warm into the 70s or lower 80s. Rain and snow will develop in the mountains of western Colorado around sunset and it should become widespread overnight. Slick travel can be expected by Sunday morning in some areas, especially over the higher or exposed passes. The storm...
COLORADO STATE
fox26houston.com

Saturday night leading into Sunday morning weather forecast

Less rain around Houston on Sunday compared to the scattered showers and downpours that started the weekend. Southeast Texas will see a cold front on Wednesday what will bring some showers and storms. The end of the week looks very pleasant with drier and cool air filling in behind the front.
HOUSTON, TX
cbslocal.com

Forecasters Expect Moderate To Heavy Rains Sunday and Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is expected to receive at most an inch and a half of rain this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, residents should expect at least half an inch of rain and at most an inch and a half. The NWS warns of possible...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
kptv.com

Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (10/23)

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Saturday, Oct. 23rd, 4:30 P.M. It’s been a rainy Saturday as expected…although radar shows showers decreasing quite a bit this evening. Expect more dry than wet weather overnight as a gusty east wind starts to blow out of the Gorge and across parts of the metro area. Gusts 25-35 mph are likely by sunrise east of I-205 and in the West Hills. Nothing unusual, but breezy.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Sunday, October 24 Morning Forecast

Strong to severe storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon for the Ozarks. We are under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5. Right now, it looks like the storms will start as discrete cells before forming into a squall line. The main impacts will be strong winds (up to 75mph), tornadoes (some could be EF2 or stronger), hail (up to golfball size), and minor flooding. Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and have a plan in case any storm becomes warned! The timeline is 4 pm-10 pm Sunday. The models show the storms move near the metro around 7:00. Timing and intensity could change as the cold front approaches closer, so make sure to check back tomorrow!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

Overview We’ll be in Alert Mode this morning for the threat of heavy rain Sunday afternoon into Monday. We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, thunderstorms, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will be warm with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through to cool us down into the mid 50s for Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Keep That Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical moisture lingers over South Florida for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. It will not be a complete washout but from time to time areas will see slow-moving storms with flooding downpours. Yesterday much of the east coast metro areas received heavy rain with parts of the area getting over 6 inches of rain. Due to the saturated ground, additional showers and storms that develop today will lead to more minor flooding. A flood advisory from Broward expired Saturday morning at 9:30 AM as storms moved through the area. Another round of storms is expected to develop later this afternoon and evening. Watch for flooding in and around any storms that develop. A brief period of drier weather is expected by the middle of next week. Tropical moisture that will be pushed south and out of the area as a front brings in drier air from the north. The added sunshine will actually warm the are up a few degrees but at least the humidity and rain chances drop Tuesday and Wednesday. Until then watch for heavy showers and storms developing Saturday night and again Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

‘Major Flood Threat:’ National Weather Service Says Storm Could Be Historic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ve talked about the rain moving into the area over the last week with the potential for flash floods and mudslides being underscored. Don’t take the dry skies and calm trees as a sign of what’s to come. In just a few hours it’s projected we’ll see historic amounts of rain, which could lead to those dangerous weather situations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

Will There Be Major Flooding In Sacramento? What You Can Expect From Sunday’s Storm

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With the incoming storm this weekend and multiple flash flood warnings, you may be wondering if you can expect major flooding in Sacramento. Flooding has historically been a problem in Sacramento for a long time. According to The Sacramento County Department of Water Resources, “Sacramento’s risk of flooding is the greatest of any major city in the country.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
WOWT

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

SATURDAY 6 AM: Highs top out in the lower-60s today under increasing cloud cover and breezy conditions. Storms are possible after 10 PM with a few storms containing a hail threat. Periods of showers and storms Sunday with cooler highs in the lower-50s. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: Oct. 23,...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy