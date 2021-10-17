CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Extreme Flute Releases 'Forever' by Bill McBirnie & Bruce Jones

By BILL MCBIRNIE - EXTREME FLUTE
allaboutjazz.com
 7 days ago

Bill and Bruce deliver a dreamy blend of Brazilian-oriented music, enriched by Bill’s soulful, impeccably executed, subtly crafted and distinctly nuanced flute work…with sound that is brimming with pristine, acoustic clarity... Bill McBirnie and Bruce Jones have teamed up once again with a brand new Extreme Flute project, featuring...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutjazz.com

The Void by Zacc Harris

"The Void" is one of nine original tunes penned by Harris for his new album, Small Wonders. A reference to social media, "The Void" is an open, freewheeling swing tune that some critics have likened to the 1960s Miles Davis Quintet. Song Listing. Ominous Skies; Sundials; Glass Houses; Civil Dawn;...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jon Raskin: The Long Table

Intrepid improviser and saxophonist Jon Raskin has kept busy during the covid-19 pandemic by releasing, for the first time, several of his past recordings. Of the many exciting albums he put out in 2021 on his own Temescal label, The Long Table stands out for a few reasons. As superb as the rest of his catalogue, this 2014 date has an infectious groove and a melodic structure different from Raskin's more experimental work. It also includes two covers, one penned by guitarist-vocalist Ava Mendoza and the other by percussionist Marilyn Mazur.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Bruce Cockburn to release Greatest Hits (1970 - 2020)

With 34 previous releases, 13 Canadian JUNO wins, two Hall of Fame inductions, countless honorary Doctorates, Officer of The Order of Canada — and new inductee into Canada’s Walk of Fame this year — all spanning a 50+ year career — it’s no small task to encapsulate Bruce Cockburn’s inimitable imprint when it comes to Canadian music and culture. But his newly announced double-album release, Bruce Cockburn Greatest Hits (1970 - 2020), is a good place to start.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Mareike Wiening: Future Memories

It is interesting that in today's creative music world, a jazz drummer cannot just be a jazz drummer. There are so many great drummers that they have to also be composers, band leaders, and sometimes van drivers. A short list includes Tyshawn Sorey, Allison Miller, Ches Smith, and Terri Lyne Carrington. Add to that list Mareike Wiening, the German-born artist with (now) deep New York roots. Her release Metropolis Paradise (Greenleaf Music, 2019) brought her music critical attention and acclaim, and a multi-city European tour in 2019. That is where her New York quintet honed the music we hear on Future Memories, recorded in January 2020 as the world was coming to grips with a pandemic.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mcbirnie
allaboutjazz.com

Kate McGarry + Keith Ganz Ensemble: What to Wear in the Dark

Being taken for granted is the greatest tribute and worst slight to any artist. Kate McGarry has made music that brilliantly colors outside the lines since her release, Show Me (Palmetto Records) in 2003 (there was a 1992 standards release, Easy To Love (Vital Records) that is out-of-print). Her career has provided five provocatively thoughtful and inventive recordings between that release and 2018's The Subject Tonight Is Love (Binxtown Records). Listeners have come to expect something a little different from McGarry with little regard to what that really means to produce such.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

For Your Grammy Consideration: Blueprints Figure Two: New Designs by Markus Rutz

My record project Blueprints has lots of love within it. It is about and for people from my life through the present. For the listening reception, beautiful commentary, reviews, support and goodwill I am saying thank you sincerely!. The second volume Blueprints Figure Two: New Designs was released last autumn...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Family Plan: Family Plan

Listeners familiar with saxophonist Kevin Sun's adventurous outings on his Endectomorph label—The Sustain of Memory, 2019; (Un)Seaworthy, 2020—will celebrate the fact that he is now reaching out to other like-minded musicians for inclusion on his roster. One of the first, Family Plan, is a trio built around the talents of pianist-keyboardist Andrew Boudreau, bassist Simón Willson, and drummer Vicente Hansen. The group treads the fine line between form and freedom quite skillfully, with occasional electronic touches which add dimension to the music.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Promise of Return by Lena Bloch

Promise of Return is the opening track from Rose of Lifta by Lena Bloch and her quartet Feathery with pianist Russ Lossing, bassist Cameron Brown and drummer Billy Mintz (October 8, 2021, Fresh Sound Records). “I am from there. I am from here. / I am not there and I am not here.” So wrote Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, a guiding inspiration for an album of stunning original music by Russian-born saxophonist Lena Bloch and Feathery. The yearning, soulful recording's seven tracks explore themes of exile, loss, and home, all subjects closely connected to Bloch’s personal story, which traverses Russia, Israel, Holland, Germany, graduate studies, a few years of work, and finally immigration to the United States. This is Bloch’s second Feathery recording, following up the acclaimed 2017 Heart Knows. She once again demonstrates her three-tier excellence as a saxophonist, composer, and bandleader whose approach nurtures listening, trust, and musical freedom. “We prefer to not have any particular arrangements of our compositions,” she says. “The less safe we all feel, the better it is for the music.” Founded in 2014, Feathery Quartet draws its inspiration from diverse musical traditions: jazz, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, 20th and 21st century classical music. It performs original compositions written by Bloch and Lossing. Based on collective improvising, Feathery's musical approach consists of blurring the lines between composition and spontaneous invention, and between written and improvised sections. The ensemble's name refers to lightness, flexibility, readiness to drift in the new directions - like a feather in the wind. DownBeat says of Feathery, “rippling energy and sublimely weightless interplay.” The quartet released Heart Knows on Fresh Sound Records in 2017, receiving high praise in American and international publications. Lena Bloch is a Russian-born saxophonist, composer and bandleader, based in New York since 2008. She has been leading her own chamber groups, performing original music since 1990, in Israel, Europe and the United States, including Red Sea Jazz Festival (Israel), Leverkusener Jazz Tage and Ingolstaedter Jazz Tage (Germany), Jazz Lent Maribor (Slovenia), Voronezh Jazz Festival (Russia), Washington Women in Jazz Festival, Vermont Jazz Center Festival, and Temple of the Arts Festival (United States). As a saxophonist she worked with Embryo, Steve Reid, Mala Waldron, Roberta Piket, Sumi Tonooka, Vishnu Wood, Harvey Diamond, Sebastien Ammann and many other American and European bandleaders.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Flute#North And South#Brazilian#Haynes Co#Forever
allaboutjazz.com

Michael Stephenson: Meets The Alexander Claffy Trio

Record executive and tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds readily acknowledges that growing up in Canada has insulated him from the racial issues prevalent in the United States. As a result, he is using the resources of Cellar Music to help address some of these inequities and record African-American musicians who might not ordinarily have such an opportunity. Vocalist and tenor saxophonist Michael Stephenson falls into this category with this release produced by trumpeter Jeremy Pelt.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Turn Over by Giuseppe Millaci

Manu Codjia, Giuseppe Millaci & Lieven Venken performs "Turn Over" from the new album "Phases", due October 22 on Hypnote Records. Manu Codjia : guitar Giuseppe Millaci : double bass Lieven Venken : drums Music composed by Giuseppe Millaci Recorded and mixed by Jonas Verrijdt at Noise Factory Studio (Namur) Mastered by Dave Darlington (New-York) http://www.hypnoterecords.com.
MUSIC
Times Daily

Disney delays 'Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘Black Panther 2’ releases

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
MOVIES
allaboutjazz.com

My One and Only Love by Montreal Jazz Trio

Montreal Jazz Trio’s self-titled recording is modern jazz piano trio playing at its finest. This exciting new album was recorded in November of 2020 at the storied recording studio Boutique de Son in Pointe Claire, Quebec, and is being released by the Montréal label ODD SOUND. The group features three of Montreal’s finest musicians: Steve Amirault on piano, Adrian Vedady on acoustic bass, and Jim Doxas on drums. This recording was self-produced by the trio and mixed by Doxas. This nine track record is a mix of memorable originals and deft arrangements of well known jazz standards. Amirault is the main contributor with four originals, including the contrafacts All Those Lovely Things (based on Jerome Kern’s All The Things You Are) and Nowhere (based on the famous standard Out Of Nowhere), both of which showcase his singular approach to harmony. Highlights include arrangements of the classics Takin’ a Chance on Love and Take the “A” Train, as well as Wray, Vedady’s swinging tribute to the late great Canadian jazz pianist Wray Downes. Amirault’s stirring composition Empathy serves as a call for peace during turbulent times. This music is fresh, swinging, creative, and innovative. Montréal Jazz Trio will be released worldwide on Friday, October 15th 2021 on ODD SOUND. The trio will be celebrating the release with a concert in Montréal at Dièse Onze on October 2nd.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
allaboutjazz.com

Alex Conde: Descarga for Bud

Pianist, composer and arranger Alex Conde has a unique identity; he is a flamenco musician who combines flamenco with his jazz background. After the broad Latin fusion of Origins (Uprising/Ropeadope, 2018), Conde has returned to a focus on classic bebop. Like Descarga For Monk (Zoho Music, 2015), the pianist revisits a foundational bebop pianist. And the recording sessions took place in Oakland, with an ensemble which duplicates many of the players on the Monk sessions.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Adam Nolan: Prim and Primal

Whether stalking the perimeters or cutting to the bone, Irish alto saxophonist Adam Nolan's full throated assault on alternative facts takes you by storm on his fourth (and hopefully breakthrough) disc, Prim and Primal. Like Ornette Coleman, like Anthony Braxton, Nolan and his fellow non-shy improvisors—bassist Derek Whyte and drummer...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Daniel Casimir: Boxed In

Because of the supporting-cast role generally assigned to his instrument, bassist Daniel Casimir is not a household name in British jazz. But among musicians on the alternative London scene, and aficionados of it, he is highly regarded. Casimir is, for example, the bassist on all of tenor saxophonist Nubya Garcia's recorded output to date. Garcia returns the favour by being one of the two featured soloists on Boxed In, Casimir's ambitiously conceived, out of left field—and stonkingly good—debut under his own name.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Immortal Axes: Guitars That Rock

Sometimes a guitar is just a guitar. More often, however, it's a talisman or a totem, a combination of toy and weapon, simultaneous object of love and hate. Above all, though, it's an eternal object of fascination the likes of which inspired Lisa S. Johnson's Immortal Axes. In its three-hundred...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Albia Newspapers

‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy