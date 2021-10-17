CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Law Alumni Awards

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Iowa City, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
TODAY.com

Everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 booster

Federal agencies have approved booster shots for certain populations — but right now, who is eligible? Do you have to get the same vaccine you've already received?. TODAY tackled the topic during two segments on Friday morning. Who is eligible for a booster?. Previously, only Pfizer recipients who were over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Iowa#Disability#Reasonable Accommodation
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy