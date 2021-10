We’re not much for pumpkin spice lattes, but we do have our own seasonal cravings, and these little round wonders can be found at Gallagher’s Farm Market in Traverse City. Gallagher’s doles out fresh donuts in dozens from June through October. Founded in 1972 by Jack and Bernie Gallagher, this Certified Centennial farm features nearly 600 acres of pristine pasture - as well as a few friendly animal faces - and its famous market. But the real draw is the donut case. Featuring a rotating array of seasonal flavors, Gallagher’s powerhouse bakery bangs out more than 200 treats per hour! From batter to baking sheet, each perfect bite is specially mixed in three to five-gallon batches. Following a quick flip in the hopper, each crumbly-perfect pastry is carefully coated in sugar mix, frosting, or simply left plain. Pair your selection with a little local cider for the perfect autumn afternoon snack!

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO