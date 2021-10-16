CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Daylight saving time ends soon – here’s when we ‘fall back’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chSRO_0cTnjtMB00

( KTVX ) – We are less than a month away from gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends.

Daylight saving time started on Sunday, March 14, when we “sprung ahead” and lost an hour of sleep. Turning our clocks one hour ahead in spring is supposed to help us save energy and capitalize on the spring sunlight. When daylight saving starts, the sun rises and sets later.

Over 70 countries participate in daylight saving time each year, but the beginning and end dates vary from one to another. On Sunday, Nov. 7, daylight saving time will come to an end as Americans in observing states set their clocks back one hour. While the sun will rise a little earlier after we change our clocks, it will also set earlier, according to the Farmer’s Almanac .

Southwest Airlines travel delays: Breaking down the flight disruptions

Not a fan of changing the clocks twice a year? You aren’t alone. As daylight saving time rolls around each year, so do questions about the practice and even proposals to do away with it.

In March of 2021, there was a bipartisan effort called the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021” that proposed to make daylight saving time permanent, instead of falling back every November.

The legislation was introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.); James Lankford, (R-Okla.); Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.); Sheldon Whitehouse, (D-RI); Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.); Cindy Hyde-Smith, (R-Miss.); Rick Scott, (R-Fla.); and Ed Markey, (D-Mass.).

The bill was ultimately referred to the subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce and has yet to pass in the House or Senate.

Target announces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment plan ahead of holiday season

So for now, Americans who don’t live in Hawaii and Arizona, where they don’t observe the time changes – will still have to change their clocks twice a year, with the daylight saving time set to end on Nov. 7. After we fall behind then, we won’t have to spring our clocks forward again until Sunday, March 13.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 6

Related
MLive.com

When does the time change? Get ready to fall back

In less than a month, it will be time to change the clocks to mark the end of daylight saving time. The time change will take place Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. so most people will reset their clocks back one hour – assuming your digital device doesn’t handle the issue for you – before going to bed on Saturday night, Nov. 6.
102.3 The Bull

Oklahoma Lawmaker Proposing to Keep Daylight Savings Time Year Round

We're just a few weeks away from the fall back where we will lose an hour and go crazy the next few weeks with the change. So why do we do this?. The idea for daylight savings was proposed all the way back in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin, and many other scholars at the time. The idea was to move the clocks back an hour to observe more daylight during the summer months. This didn't actually become a thing until after World War II, the logic behind it was that if we move the clocks back, we will have more daylight during the day and will consume less energy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

When do the clocks go back in October 2021 and why do they change?

It’s official: autumn is well and truly upon us, which means it’s nearly time for the clocks to go back. While the arrival of winter brings darker mornings and evenings, turning the clocks back allows us to have more sunlight in the morning. Plus, on the day the clocks change we get an extra hour in bed too, so we’re not complaining.Here’s everything you need to know about when and why the clocks go back:When do the clocks going back in 2021?This year, the clocks will go back an hour on Sunday 31 October.Every year, the clocks go back an...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
PennLive.com

Daylight saving time 2021: When should I turn clocks back?

It’s that time of year, everyone: the end of daylight saving time 2021 is nearly upon us. For those of you who still use manual clocks, when you need to make that hour “fall back” is probably a question in the back of your head right now (although some lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to get rid of the practice altogether).
POLITICS
KGET

KGET

1K+
Followers
611
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy