CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Check Out These Upcoming Nike Dunk High Colorways

Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel: Dunk High "University Red" and "Olive Green" Editor's Notes: As we wind into the tail-end of the year, I find myself thinking about which brands and silhouettes have dominated the sneaker game month-to-month. There's been plenty of exciting releases in 2021, but the sneakers that have been hard to miss...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 Low “Navy” From 1998 Expected To Release As A Mid

As it heads into its 25th anniversary, the Air Jordan 13 has begun appearing in compelling colorways following original color-blocking. For its latest proposition, the model has borrowed its low-top version’s 1998 “Navy/Carolina Blue” colorway for an expected release during Summer 2022. Akin to that aforementioned style, the newly-rumored pair...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jordan Air Mae “Celestine Blue” Scheduled For An October 6th Release

With silhouettes such as the Jordan MA2 and Jordan Air NFH, the Jumpman has been putting much effort into expanding its lifestyle lineup in recent years. The agenda continues with the women’s-exclusive Jordan Air Mae releasing a refreshing “Celestine Blue” colorway next month. Often dressed in tonal uppers, this new...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Is Reportedly Bringing Back Penny Hardaway’s First Signature Shoe

Two beloved Nike Air Max Penny 1 styles appear to be making a comeback in 2022. Instagram users @Bubblekoppe and @zSneakerheadz shared release details this week revealing that NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s first signature shoe with the Swoosh is returning next year. Given its far-out drop date, images of the forthcoming releases have yet to surface but the sneaker leak social media accounts confirmed on the caption that the shoe will return in the “White/Varsity Royal/Black” and “Black/Varsity Royal/White” colorways, which match up with the shoe’s iconic “Home” and “Orlando” makeups. The aforementioned account also shared images of the previous Air Max...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Dunk#New Balance#Tbc Editor#The Nike Dunk Low#The Dunk Low#Highs
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Surface

Social media is going crazy over an upcoming Air Jordan 4 release that appears to draw inspiration from an iconic children’s book. Images have hit the net this week of the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 4 style dubbed “Where the Wild Things Are.” The shoe dons a brown-based upper and is constructed with leather as the base and flurry patches by the ankle collar and tucked behind the tongue resembling the animals featured in the classic ’60s novel “Where the Wild Things Are” written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. Adding to the design are multicolored eye stays wearing hues like blue,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Classic Black, Red And White Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 hasn’t celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2021, but it’s taken the year as an opportunity to further flex its creative muscles. For its latest proposition, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has indulged in a tried-and-proven black, red and white colorway. Like some of its Air Jordan counterparts, the waffle pattern outsole-donning silhouette is predominantly covered in a dark tone that allows for accompanying hues to play secondary and tertiary roles. Laces and Nike branding on the tongue label and heel opt for white flair, while “AIR MAX” logos at the profiles deviate in a stark red. Visible Air units underfoot partake in the all-black arrangement that takes over the midsole and outsole, rounding out the subtle option from Nike Sportswear.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Releases New Air Sesh Shoe Designed For Dancing

Nike has a new sneaker on the way that’s designed specifically for dancers. The sportswear giant revealed the Nike Air Sesh shoe this week and at the time of publication, only select Nike members are able to purchase a pair. The shoe was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and was created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based dance crew and choreographers, the Kinjaz. The shoe features a mid-cut leather upper and incorporates a wider toe box to allow wearers more room for their toes while on the dance floor. Cushioning the underfoot is the Cushlon foam midsole in addition to the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Gets Spooky in Ultra-Rare Nike Dunks That Resell for Up to $450K

Kendall Jenner is getting in the Halloween spirit in a sneakerhead-approved way. The model served up a fall-themed photo dump on Instagram earlier this week, showing off her Jack-o-Lanterns, autumnal decorating and a pair of rare sneakers to tout. The recognizable Nike Dunk Lows pay homage to Freddy Kreuger of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” with blood-splattered overlays and striped uppers inspired by the character’s signature attire. With silver accents to portray Kreuger’s bladed hands, the sneaker also comes complete with insoles that echo the villain’s scarred figure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) While Jenner modeled the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Nike's legendary ‘Strawberry Cough’ Dunk High sneaker is finally dropping

Nike SB’s mythical “Strawberry Cough” Dunk — originally slated for release in 2020 — is finally dropping this month. Designed by Todd Bratrud, the artist behind other weed-themed sneakers like the “White Widow” and infamous “Skunk” Dunk, the “Strawberry Cough” Dunk commemorates the cannabis strain it’s named after with hairy green suede panels and a coughing strawberry graphic.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Oat’ Is Releasing Soon

A new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is releasing soon. The German sportswear giant announced on its Twitter account today that the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will release in a new “MX Oat” colorway before week’s end. In addition to confirming the latest’s style’s release info, the brand also offered a detailed look at the shoe. The style features a new design on the breathable Primeknit upper donning a multi-colored wave pattern throughout the knit material. The upper wears a bright yellow hue as its base but is coupled with a combination of orange, blue and gray...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High "Element" Surfaces In New Gore-Tex Equipped Colorway

One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1, which to this day, still receives a heavy dose of innovation. It is one of those sneakers that has remained fresh for 35 years, and with Jumpman dedicating so much time to the shoe, it is easy to see why. This year, Jordan Brand is introducing the Air Jordan 1 High "Element" which is a shoe equipped with Gore-Tex which is perfect for handling the elements. The Fall is upon us and you can never go wrong with some sneakers that will help you when the rain starts pouring on your clothes.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low is Revealed With a "Reverse Argon" Color Scheme

Realizes that out of all of the silhouettes that are currently in its catalog, the Dunk is what is attracting consumers both old and new alike to the brand most right now. And because of this, it’s going to continue riding the wave and push out a great deal of new colorways to the market, one being this blue and white Nike Dunk Low colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA x Nike Dunk Low "Nets" Receives An Official Release Date

This year, the NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and one of the ways in which it plans to get fans excited about this is with shoes. Over the last few months, we have seen numerous NBA x Nike 75th anniversary shoes make their way to the internet, and basketball fans are excited about what is to come. Among these kicks, is the Nike Dunk Low, which is set to receive some dope new colorways.
NBA
Hypebae

Nike Dunk High Gets Reworked With Vintage Apple Logo

Lifestyle brand Thinking Different and Foxtrot Uniform have teamed up to create a pair of vintage-inspired Nike and Apple hybrid sneakers. Following the first drop, the duo is set to restock the coveted kicks due to popular demand. The collaboration uses the Dunk High silhouette as the base. A Reebok-style...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Spooky Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ Have Emerged

With Halloween right around the corner, Nike Skateboarding is celebrating the spooky holiday with a new SB Dunk Low style coming soon. Images of the forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” surfaced this week but there’s currently no release info available for the shoe. The photos show the popular skate sneaker donning a sail-based color scheme predominantly on the textile mesh upper and the look is elevated with spider webs-inspired stitching along with the arachnid embroidered on the toebox. Adding to the design are ancient Egypt-inspired graphics behind the tongue tag and the heel counter while graphics of toilet paper that’s used for the costume appear on the footbed. The spooky design continues with a glow-in-the-dark heel tab and the Zoom Air-cushioned tooling. Although images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” were revealed, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand. In related Halloween-themed Nike releases, the Swoosh revealed via SNKRS that it gave two more classic silhouettes spooky looks for the holiday with the “Halloween” colorway of the Air Force 1 Low ($130) and the Air Presto ($150) launching on Oct. 21 via the app at 10 a.m. ET.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot View of the Nike Dunk Low "Aged Navy"

Anytime a certain silhouette under the catalog is trending, the brand will typically capitalize on this by dropping it in a plethora of different makeovers both classic and modern. Right now, the Dunk is the model of the moment, and after recently appearing with spooky uppers for Halloween and other “Be True to Your School” friendly color palettes, the low-cut offering has appeared with an “Aged Navy” motif.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy