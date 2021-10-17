Shorthanded Avalanche rallies late but loses to Blues

With the Heat heavily shorthanded, it was Max Strus who would open up scoring for Miami with a big three, but DeAndre Hunter wasn’t far behind answering with a three of his own. The Hawks had all of their players available in this one, but to start the Heat had momentum and Udonis Haslem starting! The momentum was immediately abrupted with some arena shot clock issues. The Heat defense was solid to start, preventing scoring by clogging the lanes and forcing bad shots. Unfortunately, some great finishing by DeAndre Hunter and John Collins helped propel the Hawks out to a ten-point lead and one they’d continue to build on. It wasn’t pretty for Miami, who looked stagnant on offense. They’d go into the second quarter down 18.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO