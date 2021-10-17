CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Durst on ventilator after contracting COVID-19

By Zoe Jones - FOX4 Kansas City
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Durst is sentenced Robert Durst has been placed on a ventilator...

NBC News

Robert Durst sick with Covid-19, and on a ventilator, following life sentence, lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently connected to a ventilator, his attorney said. “All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," Dick DeGuerin told NBC News on a phone call. "He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
PUBLIC HEALTH
