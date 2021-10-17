Robert Durst on ventilator after contracting COVID-19

Robert Durst, who was sentenced earlier this week to life without parole after being convicted for murdering his friend, has been placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday. Durst, 78, was sentenced Thursday for murdering friend Susan Berman in 2000. The real estate scion was already in dire health straits during the sentencing hearing, according to his lead defense attorney, Dick DeGuerin. “He was having difficulty breathing and he was having difficulty communicating,” DeGuerin said in an email to the Los Angeles Times. “He looked worse than I’ve ever seen him and I was very worried about him.” Durst...

