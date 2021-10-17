CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damir Kreilach tallies again as RSL topple Rapids

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Damir Kreilach scored for a team-record fifth consecutive game and brought his team-leading total to 14 goals while helping Real Salt Lake defeat the visiting Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Saturday night. Kreilach also assisted Rubio Rubin's eventual winner in the 57th minute and Anderson Julio's late insurance tally as...

RSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake nets 3-1 victory over Colorado on back of Kreilach masterclass

Real Salt Lake secured the 2021 Rocky Mountain Cup in nail-biting fashion, keeping a dangerous Colorado Rapids team at bay in a 3-1 victory. Damir Kreilach netted the opener in classic fashion, scoring a headed goal in the 13th minute for his 14th of the year — and the provider is exactly who you’d expect, with Aaron Herrera grabbing his 10th assist of 2021.
RSL Trio Named to Team of the Week

On Monday, MLSsoccer.com announced its Team of the Week for Week 30 and the Real Salt Lake trio of Damir Kreilach, Aaron Herrera and Pablo Mastroeni were all recognized for their efforts following the Club's 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Scoring a goal and adding two assists, Kreilach was...
Damir Kreilach Vouching For National Respect With MVP Caliber Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake forward and midfielder Damir Kreilach is putting together a Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player caliber season. The 32-year-old is tied for fourth in most goals scored having bagged 14 through his 26 games played. While he is also credited for 22 goal involvements which is tied for second-most in the league. Kreilach has also added eight assists to his name, further solidifying him as one of the league’s most prolific players.
Five winners, one loser from RSL’s 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids

We keep running out of superlatives for Kreilach. He lifted the team to victory, playing a role in each of the three goals. The first, his header, was classic Kreilach. The second contribution was an assist for Rubio Rubin — a beautifully smart pass. The final was a flicked-on header that he sent for Anderson Julio’s last-second run. It was a performance to remember for Kreilach.
Player Ratings: RSL 3-1 Colorado Rapids

David Ochoa - 7 — Ochoa made some spectacular saves throughout, and he somehow survived being dumped on his head. We’re all glad for that. A fine night for Ochoa from a shot-stopping perspective, but his passing success — just 42 percent — left a lot to be desired. Aaron...
RSL to Honor Kyle Beckerman November 3

REAL SALT LAKE TO HONOR LONG-TIME ICON “KB5” ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3. Series of Festivities to be Unveiled in Coming Days for Home Match v. Portland, Now on ESPN2;. Match & Ancillary Kyle Beckerman Events Presented by America First Credit Union;. U of U Health Plaza Opens at 6:30 p.m...
RSL Soccer Clinic for Bluffdale

We are excited to announce a soccer clinic with RSL Monarchs! For only $8, children ages 5-12 can participate in a one-hour clinic before the game, walk into the stadium for an on-field parade, and enjoy the Monarchs game on October 27. Click the link below to register.
Who’s who in RSL’s coaching search candidates

It could well be the case that we learn who Real Salt Lake’s next coach will be inside the next two to six days, with RSL general manager Elliot Fall telling Jeff Carlisle there was a timeline on Oct. 5. With that in mind, I’ve put together a quick dossier...
Lowe Tallies Twice, Wildcats Dispel Saints

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Sydney Lowe tallied two goals and an assist as the Central Washington University women's soccer team notched their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory over Saint Martin's University, 4-1). The Wildcats (2-8-0, 1-5-0) outshot the Saints (3-7-0, 2-4-0) 16-13, including an 11-7 mark in the second half. The Crimson and Black scored three second half goals en route to the win. Grace Jackson scored the game-winner in the 52nd minute.
RSL Academy U15s Continue to Dominate

The Real Salt Lake Academy has had an eventful two weeks, hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Colorado Rapids in back-to-back weekends, while also hosting two United Premier Soccer League matches against Battle Born FC and Morelos Idaho Falls. Against Vancouver Whitecaps, the U15s looked to have yet another win, but...
Quote Sheet: RSL 3-1 Rapids

“Extremely excited about the response for the group. Playing for Colorado for many years, coaching them, there’s obviously something deep down inside. But the moment it becomes about me then my behavior towards our group here is compromised. I was super conscious to make sure that this wasn’t about playing my old club and any of that stuff. It was all about creating an environment with the coaching staff that we have that we felt was conducive to getting a result. And that meant in the last eight to ten days, really training with a mentality to get after the ball the right way and pressuring and playing forward as much as we can and winning second balls. Over the course of the 90 minutes, we did a great job of all of those things. I couldn’t be happier for this group as we continue to chase and make the playoffs.”
RSL Playoff Watch after Wk 30

So far only two teams have punched their ticket to the playoffs (Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution). Four teams have been eliminated, three from the East and one in the West. Both top and bottom will likely see additions after Wednesday. Real Salt Lake remains 5th in the West,...
Red Bulls get late tally to edge Crew, 2-1

Sean Nealis broke a deadlock in the 87th minute and the New York Red Bulls won their fourth straight game, 2-1 against the host Columbus Crew on Saturday. Nealis scored on a volley with the outside of his right foot from a cross by Patryk Klimala to give New York (12-11-7, 43 points) six wins and two ties in the past eight games.
