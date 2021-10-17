CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantom (FTM): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantom (FTM): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Fantom is a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain with transaction fees as low as a fraction of a cent. The FTM incentive program has now been expanded to include developers working on GameFi projects. The Fantom network has grown by...

