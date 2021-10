Solana is stuck within a trading pennant for the better part of two months now and a breakout to any direction can take place very soon. Solana (SOL) has been consolidating inside the blue pennant since September 9th, when the price reached an all-time high of $216. SOL looks primed to break out of this formation any time now. The struggle between the bulls and bears will be decided once the price passes the key resistance ($170) or support ($140) levels. The tension builds up for an eventual breakout as the price approaches the apex of the triangle.

