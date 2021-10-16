The future of the vast oil and gas industry depends on blockchain

The TIC market for oil & gas industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Oil & gas are the major industries in the energy market and play an important role in the world's economic fuel resources. TIC services help improve the standards of the manufacturing process by conducting tests, inspections, and certifications in accordance with regulations around the world. This will help in the production of quality, safe, and reliable products/components in the oil & gas industry. Factors driving the growth of TIC market for oil & gas industry is the workers and site should be safe and the process involved should be optimized across the entire supply chain i.e. from extraction which involves high pressures and temperatures, to statutory inspection of production assets and asset life extension, and then to the transportation of hydrocarbons that are governed by mandatory regulations and standards.

