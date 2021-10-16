CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The future of the vast oil and gas industry depends on blockchain

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe age of digital transformation has arrived, leading traditional industries to adopt new technologies to accommodate a fully digital future. As...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

EPA soon to release nationwide methane rules for oil and gas industry

CASPER, Wyoming - A strong majority of voters across party lines say they want national rules similar to those passed in Wyoming to reduce methane pollution from oil and gas production, according to a new national poll. Jon Goldstein, senior director of regulatory and legislative affairs for the Environmental Defense...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reform Austin

‘Who Do We Really Represent?’: Oil And Gas Industry Advocate Their Approval For Handpicked Texas Energy Reliability Council Candidates

If the winter storm in February showed Texas anything was the pressing need for improvement in their energy and electricity industries, which is why the Texas legislature recently formalized a council, to ensure these industries meet “high priority human needs” and “address critical infrastructure concerns” in consequence that the last group failed to guarantee natural gas suppliers could transport enough fuel to power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Alamogordo Daily News

Permian Basin will lead oil and gas' resurgence from COVID-19, industry leaders say

Southeast New Mexico and the Permian Basin could be a leading region in the oil and gas industry’s recovery from COVID-19. During the 2021 Carlsbad Mayor’s Energy Summit, an annual gathering of fossil fuel industry executives, state and local policymakers and Carlsbad community members and leaders, officials from some the nation’s largest energy companies affirmed their vow to continue operations in the region after suffering the market fallout of the health crisis.
CARLSBAD, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#New Technologies#Blockchain Technology
wri.org

A Low-Carbon Future in the US Depends on Decarbonizing Petroleum Refineries

Achieving the United States’ target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050 requires economy-wide decarbonization. This includes key industrial subsectors like petroleum refining, which constitutes 13% of U.S. industrial emissions and approximately 3% of all U.S. emissions. Petroleum refining’s annual emissions of 198 MtCO2e are equivalent to the CO2 emissions from nearly 36 million homes’ annual electricity use. To establish a long-term path toward deep emissions reductions, a strong set of innovative technologies must be developed and quickly deployed for refineries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RiverBender.com

Competitiveness Of U.S. Agriculture Industry Dependent On Infrastructure Investment

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The interconnectivity of different transportation modes and need for reliability in both transportation and broadband infrastructure emerged as key ingredients for continued competitiveness of the U.S. agriculture industry during a virtual webinar hosted by the St. Louis AgriBusiness Club on Oct. 7, 2021. The event provided a unique opportunity for dozens of congressional staffers to hear directly from leaders in the key areas of transportation, technology, agribusiness and Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Las Vegas Herald

TIC Market for Oil & Gas Industry was USD 14 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The TIC market for oil & gas industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Oil & gas are the major industries in the energy market and play an important role in the world's economic fuel resources. TIC services help improve the standards of the manufacturing process by conducting tests, inspections, and certifications in accordance with regulations around the world. This will help in the production of quality, safe, and reliable products/components in the oil & gas industry. Factors driving the growth of TIC market for oil & gas industry is the workers and site should be safe and the process involved should be optimized across the entire supply chain i.e. from extraction which involves high pressures and temperatures, to statutory inspection of production assets and asset life extension, and then to the transportation of hydrocarbons that are governed by mandatory regulations and standards.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Ponca City News

Oil and gas industry recovery quickens

Body The recovery of Oklahoma’s oil and natural gas industry has quickened its pace, with increased prices for oil and natural gas spurring new drilling activity and job creation. Data from the most recent Oklahoma Energy Index (OEI) show every index component except for crude oil spot price has moved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilmanmagazine.com

SkyX and E’kabel Bring Unique Aerial Pipeline Monitoring Solution to Latin American Oil and Gas Industry

TORONTO, Canada – SkyX, a leading provider of aerial data solutions for infrastructure asset companies globally and E’kabel, experts on energy and data transmission solutions, have partnered to deliver a unique aerial data solution to Latin American Oil and Gas companies. The SkyX – E’kabel solution has already been adopted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Oil and natural gas prices have bounced back, but Colorado's industry hasn't

Oil prices are the highest they’ve been since 2014, and the economics of natural gas suggest prices for that commodity will stay strong for the foreseeable future. Coming off a pandemic-marred 2020 that battered the industry, it would be easy to expect Colorado oil and gas to be roaring back, hiring hundreds laid off last year and prolifically drilling wells in response to sustained, high-priced demand.
COLORADO STATE
DailyFx

Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas

Oil demand picks up as industries switch over from expensive gas. Russia’s offer to supply gas could be months away due to approval delays. Oil prices are edging higher again at the start of this week as the energy crisis is likely to continue as global economies pick up economic activity and demand. A natural gas crunch is seeing spillover effects into oil prices as some industries are looking to replace gas shortages with oil, with experts predicting it could boost oil demand by over 1 million barrels per day during the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

China says it must consider food and energy security when curbing emissions

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cabinet on Sunday outlined measures to achieve its goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060 but said food and energy security must be considered amid those efforts. The statement came as severe energy shortages in China threaten to overshadow Beijing's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia has announced it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to curb man-made climate change. The announcement from one of the world’s largest oil producers was made...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Firms under ‘enormous pressure’ from rising energy prices, business leaders warn

Rising energy costs are putting Scottish firms under “enormous pressure” and could lead to closures and job losses, business leaders have warned as they called for more UK Government support.Dr Liz Cameron chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), said that many businesses are still operating in “survival mode” amid Brexit and the pandemic and are finding it impossible to keep pace with energy price rises.Ahead of the UK Government autumn Budget, she has written to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for the introduction of a small and medium enterprise (SME) energy price cap to protect...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy