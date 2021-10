MINSTER - Only days after a barn caught fire on Shelby Road, the home at the same property also caught fire Wednesday and the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. The Minster-Jackson Township Fire Department was called to the house at 3601 East Shelby Road around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday after a hired farm hand reported the fire. The husband and wife who live in the house were not home at the time, according to Minster Fire Chief Richard Prenger.

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO