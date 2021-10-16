Colchester United 1-0 Harrogate Town

David Moyes called for West Ham to keep calm and carry on as their European conquest gathered pace.The Hammers continued their cruise through the continent with a thumping 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk Goals from Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen made it three wins out of three for the Hammers in their maiden Europa League group campaign and kept them firmly on course for the knockout stages.West Ham are already six points clear at the top of Group H and could even secure qualification as group winners in their next match, in Genk in a fortnight, with...

