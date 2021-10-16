CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Colchester United 1-0 Harrogate Town

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvester Jasper bagged a late winner to help Colchester beat Harrogate 1-0 and claim their first home League Two win of the season. Substitute Jasper coolly slotted home a low strike in the 88th minute...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Fleetwood Town 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

Callum Johnson, Danny Andrew and Ged Garner hit second-half goals to give Fleetwood an emphatic win at home to Crewe. Fleetwood had made most of the running throughout but for an hour failed to turn their chances into goals until Johnson met Dan Batty's corner to break the deadlock. Twelve...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Sears
Person
Shamal George
Person
Sylvester Jasper
Person
Frank Nouble
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town 1 MK Dons 0 - Player ratings

See how we rated the Shrewsbury Town players in their win over MK Dons. Was surprisingly untested by a side who generally score goals. Saved excellent from Eisa. Airily dominant and impressive. A first clean sheet. Relief 7. Matt Pennington. Can always be counted on to put in committed displays...
SOCCER
BBC

Fleetwood Town 0-1 Burton Albion

Tom O'Connor earned Burton all three points in a victory over Fleetwood. O'Connor scored his fourth goal of the season and his third in the last two games in the 36th minute direct from a corner when his inswinger evaded everyone and ended up in the roof of the home net.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrogate#Pa Media#League Two
BBC

Cheltenham Town 3-1 Morecambe

A quick second-half brace from Swansea loanee Kyle Joseph secured a convincing 3-1 home victory for Cheltenham over Morecambe. It was the first ever League One meeting between the newly-promoted clubs and the hosts opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Liam Sercombe. The fit-again midfielder finished well into...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

David Moyes not getting carried away with European form after West Ham beat Genk

David Moyes called for West Ham to keep calm and carry on as their European conquest gathered pace.The Hammers continued their cruise through the continent with a thumping 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk Goals from Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen made it three wins out of three for the Hammers in their maiden Europa League group campaign and kept them firmly on course for the knockout stages.West Ham are already six points clear at the top of Group H and could even secure qualification as group winners in their next match, in Genk in a fortnight, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ipswich Town 2-1 Fleetwood Town

A last-gasp goal from substitute Bersant Celina was enough to earn resurgent Ipswich three valuable points as lowly Fleetwood plunged into the drop zone following a 2-1 defeat. Celina fired home from just inside the six-yard box to send Town fans into a frenzy three minutes into second-half stoppage time...
SOCCER
SkySports

Luton Town 1-0 Hull City: Elijah Adebayo earns win for Hatters

Luton climbed into the Championship play-off places and heaped more pressure on Hull boss Grant McCann with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road. Elijah Adebayo scored the only goal of the game to move the Hatters up to fifth in the table. Hull remained in the bottom three after...
SOCCER
SkySports

Port Vale 3-0 Colchester: James Wilson on target as Valiants climb to second

Port Vale showed their promotion-challenger credentials as they eased to a 3-0 win at home to Colchester. Vale began the day in fourth spot and with goals from James Gibbons, James Wilson and Aaron Martin, chalked up their seventh win in 10 league games to climb into second. Gibbons found...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Luton Town 1-0 Hull City: Hatters continue fine start to season

Luton Town continued their excellent start to the season as they beat struggling Hull City in the Championship. Elijah Adebayo headed in his seventh goal of the campaign to put the hosts in front at Kenilworth Road but had to come off at half-time through injury. Glen Rea almost doubled...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy