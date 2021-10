By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox were much more successful in 2021 than anybody could have imagined or expected them to be. They also kind of blew it in the ALCS. Both things can be true. And they are. After the Boston bats went silent for the third consecutive game, the Red Sox’ season is now over. Just four days removed from a complete and total romp at Fenway Park in Game 3, the Red Sox let their 2-1 series lead — and their World Series dreams — evaporate in rapid fashion. The Astros, of course, deserve a healthy share of...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO