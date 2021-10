Berea-Midpark (8-5-2, 4-3) entered today with only two games left in the regular season. A season that has been full of ups and downs but one that has been nothing but impressive for the Titans. With some tough losses recently and coming off a tie against St. Edward, the Titans looked to get back to their winning ways against the Bulldogs from Olmsted Falls High School, and what better way to do it than on Senior Night.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO