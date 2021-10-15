Storm7 Labs wants to help companies avert cyberattacks

Have you gone through the process of getting a mortgage? If you have, you probably understand how painful and time consuming that process can be. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) is disrupting the finance sector, but not how you might think. Instead of disrupting legacy banks and credit unions as a fintech competitor, the company is actually helping legacy businesses streamline their processes through digital transformation, leveraging its software-as-a-service model. In a sense, Blend is helping traditional financial institutions stay relevant in the face of the fintech revolution. With that said, Blend Labs works with all types of financial institutions, both big and small, from big banks like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to credit unions, fintech companies, and even disruptive businesses like OpenDoor (NASDAQ:OPEN).
