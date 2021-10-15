Storm7 Labs wants to help companies avert cyberattacks

On Monday Microsoft reported that the same Russia-backed hackers behind the 2020 SolarWinds attack have been assailing the global technology supply chain and cloud services. The former White House CIO under President George W. Bush and CEO of the security consulting company Fortalice Solutions, Theresa Payton, joined Cheddar to discuss why cyberattackers are relentlessly focused on infiltrating tech companies and what the future holds in terms of combating them. "This will be an ever-present danger and a journey," she said. "Locking down your systems is not going to be something you do once, and then you set it and forget it. It's going to be an ongoing journey that we're all going to be on together."

