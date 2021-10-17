The Public Service Commission has scheduled public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate cases for providing water and sewer service. West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1 percent increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne and Webster counties. It also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31 percent increase, for sewer utility service to approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County.
