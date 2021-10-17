CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Andover Townsman

1298 Little Wolfe Creek Great ...

Great get away or hunting camp! 2-bedroom with lots of charm on 4.63 acres! Old fashion cabinets w/flour bins, has electric stove but also a great coal/wood stove in great condition as well. Check it out! MLS#81173 $65,000. Call Carolyn 304-890-7805. Sigmund McLean & Associates, REALTORS. Carol Pugh, Broker. 304-252-2741....
WOLFE, WV
Urban Milwaukee

Element Anchors South End of 5th Street

The final form of a six-story apartment building is now clearly visible in Walker’s Point. New Land Enterprises is developing Element, a 66-unit, market-rate apartment building at the northeast corner of S. 5th St. and W. Mineral St. It is scheduled to be completed by summer 2022. General contractor Catalyst...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Providence Business News

Will the $300,000 South Water Street bike lane in Providence be a positive addition to the city?

The R.I. Department of Transportation on Oct. 21 reversed course and said it would not seek a review of the contested South Water Street bike lane in Providence. State transportation officials had previously warned Mayor Jorge O. Elorza to stop construction on the two-way bike lane until federal and state transportation officials could review the work. RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said the city could be forced to pay back $4.4 million in federal and state funds spent on prior improvements to the street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
communityimpact.com

South Main Street in Cibolounder repair until Oct. 25

On Oct. 16, the water main near South Main Street Cibolo and Loop 539 busted. For the repairs, maintenance had to remove the concrete above the line, address the issue with the water main and prepare the road for new concrete. According to Timothy Fousse, Cibolo director of public Works...
POLITICS
insideofknoxville.com

Hello Tea House Opens at 722 South Gay Street

A new business has opened at 722 South Gay Street in the former location of Frussies. Hello Tea House is owned and operated by husband and wife team Eten Dong and Echo Liang. They were each born in southeast China, but have been in the U.S. for ten years. Ironically, though they were from the same part of China, they met in New York City where his family moved when he was twenty and where she moved to study International Business at Queens College. She laughed and said it must be fate because they would never have met in China.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wchstv.com

Kanawha library on track to reopen by spring 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Since June of last year, the Kanawha County Public Library has been operating out of two empty store fronts inside the Charleston Town Center, while the $32 million renovation continues downtown. Library Director Erika Connelly said the public has enjoyed the temporary space inside the mall.
CHARLESTON, WV
coldwater.org

MCRP Grant to Renovate 8 South Monroe Street

Coldwater, Michigan. October 11, 2021 – Caywood Propane Gas, Inc., a family-owned business based in Hudson, Mich., plans to renovate a vacant, three-story building in the historic district of downtown Coldwater into a mixed-use development. The project will include commercial space and five apartment units totaling 4,630 ft2 of renovated space when completed. The project will revitalize a building on a key block in Coldwater’s historic district, bring much-needed housing to the community, and expects to generate a total capital investment of $804,960.
COLDWATER, MI
journalistpr.com

A Fourth Stimulus Check: The Push Behind This Upgradation!

The IRS has sent in excess of 170 million installments in the third round of boost checks and multiple million Americans had gotten the $1,400 checks in July. A few officials are pushing for a fourth round of the upgrade check that would send repeating installments to the residents till the finish of this pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
Austonia

Calabasas or Hill Country? Sleek $11 million home hits Austin market

With marbled interiors and a cool multi-million asking price, a newly listed Westlake Hills-nestled modern mansion will make you feel like a Kardashian.Atop one of Austin's signature rolling hilltops, 1501 Ridgecrest Drive is similar to one of the plush palaces that one might find in Calabasas. For $10.9 million, the home has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and caps at 10,498 square feet.Park in the massive, fully air-conditioned garage before walking in, where you'll have eight full spaces to park your collection of cars. If you're not a collector, the garage makes an excellent studio space.The wide-open living spaces will draw...
AUSTIN, TX
Andover Townsman

Property owners dispute county's eminent domain claim

Two Raleigh County residents are fighting to take back their property after it was seized, unbeknownst to them, by the Raleigh County Commission, which cited eminent domain claims for a beautification project. Shauntell and Michael Durgan, who own a property in Glen Morgan on U.S. 19, appeared before the Raleigh...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Andover Townsman

Princeton hospital joins WVU Health Systems

The Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) Association Board of Directors, the City of Princeton, and the West Virginia University Health System have signed a letter of intent for the WVU Health System to become the sole member of PCH and fully integrate the hospital into “West Virginia’s terrain is one of the things that makes it a beautiful state. Unfortunately, it also makes it difficult for people in the more mountainous regions of the state to access the health care they need,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, in a press release.
PRINCETON, WV
Andover Townsman

Travelers encouraged to plan trips in advance to see West Virginia's fall colors

CHARLESTON — Color is still spreading throughout the southern mountains as the Department of Tourism releases its third fall foliage report to help travelers enjoy peak leaf season. This report marks the third in a series of weekly updates, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, to...
TRAVEL
wiartonecho.com

South Huron Welcome Centre moves up Main Street

EXETER – Visitors from out of town and those looking for information about the area can now stop by the South Huron Welcome Centre’s new location. The Welcome Centre’s new home at 303 Main Street South sits across from Exeter’s Town Hall and the lawn bowling fields, and BIA manager Laura Connolly said the location will allow the Welcome Centre to provide services and amenities to the community.
POLITICS
Andover Townsman

Public comment hearings slated for American Water rate hikes

The Public Service Commission has scheduled public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate cases for providing water and sewer service. West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1 percent increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne and Webster counties. It also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31 percent increase, for sewer utility service to approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

