A new business has opened at 722 South Gay Street in the former location of Frussies. Hello Tea House is owned and operated by husband and wife team Eten Dong and Echo Liang. They were each born in southeast China, but have been in the U.S. for ten years. Ironically, though they were from the same part of China, they met in New York City where his family moved when he was twenty and where she moved to study International Business at Queens College. She laughed and said it must be fate because they would never have met in China.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO