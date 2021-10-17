PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Maconaquah volleyball sectional

Expect for the top 10 teams in college football to look a bit different after Week 8’s results from the Oklahoma, Michigan and Penn State games. Michigan’s dominating performance over Northwestern, Oklahoma’s near upset at Kansas and Penn State’s overtime thriller vs. Illinois will all impact the top 10 of the next college football rankings.
SPENCER — Edgewood's volleyball team had the two-time defending sectional winners on the ropes. It turned out to be an uncomfortable situation for the Mustangs. Brownstown Central handled the potential end to its season as a team with a championship pedigree would, roaring back after losing the opening set to post an 18-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-15 win in the semifinals of the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional on Saturday.
Clemson fans were upset with the team trailing Pittsburgh 14-7 at halftime of Saturday’s game, and took to the message boards to vent their frustrations. The Clemson Tigers fanbase was given a heads up early that this would not be the typical, successful seasons like they’ve had in years past. That was evident after they lost to Georgia in the season-opener and fell to North Carolina State in double overtime three weeks later. But it appears that the Clemson faithful have reached their boiling point.
The annual Indiana High School volleyball state tournament series begins this week for the local teams. At the Class 3A Princeton Sectional 31, Sullivan will entertain Pike Central in the opening match at 6 p.m. Thursday. Host Princeton will play the second match against Washington. On Saturday at 11 a.m.,...
The Neumann-Goretti High School volleyball team took on Archbishop Ryan in a Philadelphia Catholic League matchup on Thursday. The Saints unfortunately fell in three sets. Check back to southphillyreview.com this weekend for more on the team in this week’s high school roundup. Photos by Mark Zimmaro. 1 of 12.
NATCHITOCHES—McNeese volleyball bounced from Thursday’s disappointing loss here Saturday behind a scrappy defense that recorded 52 digs to walk away with a straight-set 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-19) Southland Conference win over Northwestern State. McNeese (9-7, 3-2 SLC) was led in kills by freshman Aryn Johnson who tied her career-high with 17.
Coach Leah Young says her Medora volleyball team made a lot of progress this season. “At the beginning of year our incoming freshmen, most of them weren’t even serving overhand. None of them had a position. They just played general volleyball in middle school,” she said. “So, that’s all we worked on all summer, fundamentals, trying to get them in positions and serving overhand.
GAS CITY — Tension built minute by minute Saturday afternoon as position players from Northwestern and Oak Hill took long walks from midfield to the penalty spot to go toe-to-toe with Oak Hill goalie Seth O’Blenis and Northwestern goalie Eli Edwards. Those two got no relief from the tension because the parade of players kept coming.
YORKTOWN — Chalk up the 2021 Greenfield-Central volleyball season as a learning experience. With a 13-player sectional roster consisting of five freshmen and five sophomores, the youthful Cougars’ season came to an end Tuesday in a Class 4A Sectional 9 quarterfinal match against Pendleton Heights at Yorktown High School. The...
The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats punched their ticket to the sectional round of the volleyball postseason as they earned a second-place finish in the Region 4/AA tournament at Soddy Daisy High School on Tuesday. The Upperman Lady Bees’ season ended in a 3-0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-18) loss against Signal Mountain...
Sullivan won its 19th match of the season as it swept Pike Central 3-0 at the Class 3A Sectional on Thursday. The Golden Arrows (19-8) move on to face Barr-Reeve at 11 a.m. on Saturday. If the Arrows get past the Vikings,
Waterford Our Lady defeated Southfield Christian on Monday night 25-18, 25-18, 11-25, 16-25, 15-7 in a volleyball match at Southfield Christian. As part of Cancer Awareness Month, the match helped raise money for cancer survivors while also honoring Southfield Christian senior Juliana Helisek, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May. (DREW ELLIS – MediaNews Group)
ROSSVILLE — The Lewis Cass volleyball team was looking to build off some late-season success in its rematch with Rossville on Tuesday at the Class 2A Rossville Sectional. The Kings came out strong and took the first set. But the Hornets quickly regrouped and were able to win in a closely played four-set match, 21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20.
The seven seniors on the volleyball team who arrived at Chesterton High the same year as their coach, Amber McCaw, have been building toward this week for four years, believing the whole way that they had the potential to deliver the school its first sectional title in the sport. Potential no longer is relevant. It’s reached that now-or-never time of […]
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team's season ended on Thursday in a 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 15-8 loss to Clinton Prairie in an IHSA Class 2A sectional. Sophia Ashby had 48 kills and 22 digs for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 22 kills and 13 digs, Paige Laffoon had 11 kills and 14 digs and Anna Moore had 19 digs.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A battle of top ten teams in the 3A state poll lived up to its billing as 3A no. 3 Bellmont defeated 3A no. 8 Heritage 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 24-26, 31-29, 15-13) to kick off girls volleyball sectional play across northeast Indiana on Tuesday night. Senior Meg Saalfrank led Bellmont […]
