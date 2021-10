Pictured are the Gateway Christian Lady Warriors just before the start of the varsity girls race at the Pecos Valley Cross Country Invitational Saturday. Left to right are Alani Magill, Chloe Garnand, Lauren Hunter, Kayley Smith, Emily Martin, Hannah Lilley, Sarah Lilley and Elizabeth Berry. The Lady Warriors won first place. Alamogordo came in second and Goddard was third. In the boys race, Alamogordo was first, Hagerman second and NMMI finished third. Gateway was led by Hannah Lilley, who placed sixth overall in a field of 48. Also finishing in the top 10: Emily Martin (eighth) and Sarah Lilley (ninth). The Gateway Cross Country Team travels to Albuquerque next to run in the Pre-State Meet at Albuquerque Academy. (Submitted Photo)

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO