 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its world premiere, Father/Daughter, by playwright Kait Kerrigan, is a beautifully written contemporary romance. Two actors play both pairs of lovers in this structurally inventive play that...

www.sfstation.com

HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Soap Couple Split

Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Exclusive: Kelly Price And Boyfriend Are Actually Married

More details are emerging about the mysterious disappearance of Kelly Price. On Friday news broke that Price was registered as a missing person in Georgia, and had last spoken with her family in early August while she was in the hospital battling COVID-19. Kelly was listed as a missing person...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan in Tropical Dominican Republic Wedding

The late Paul Walker's daughter and actor Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony. Meadow, 22, shared the happy news on her Instagram on Friday, along with a black-and-white video of her ceremony and reception. Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, were also in attendance and are seen with the bride at her wedding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amanda Knox announces birth of daughter: ‘This will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media’

Amanda Knox has announced the birth of her daughter, several months after the baby’s arrival.Ms Knox shared a picture of herself holding her newborn, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, alongside a caption explaining “this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media”.The 34-year-old, who spent almost four years in prison in Italy for the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher before being exonerated, said since the high-profile case she had struggled to protect people she loved from being exploited.“Since my exoneration, I’ve struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

8 celebrity couples who are the epitome of Black love

All types of love should be celebrated, but there is something about Black love in particular that we just can’t get enough of. Of course, there is no perfect relationship, but there are a handful of Black celebrity couples who give the world a shining example of true commitment and display what it looks like to choose each other every day. Here are eight celebrity couples who we think are the epitome of Black love.
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish is officially confirming that she and rapper Common have been dating. The couple was last seen quarantined together and were also spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in June. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s...
CELEBRITIES

