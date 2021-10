3. Las Vegas (4-3) 4. Shadow Ridge (4-2) Around 4A: Silverado has scored at least 56 points in all three of its Desert League games, including a 58-0 win over Cheyenne. Winless Sunrise Mountain is next. … Coronado made a big leap from No. 5 to No. 2 after knocking off former No. 2 Shadow Ridge with a late drive 25-21. The Cougars can clinch the Sky League championship with a win over Spring Valley this week. … Las Vegas stepped out of league play last week and fell to 0-3 against 5A foes, 38-0 to Desert Pines, but the Wildcats can grab the Mountain League title with a win over Durango. … Shadow Ridge looks to rebound against Mojave this week. … Desert Oasis faces Cheyenne this week, hoping to set up a showdown with Silverado for the Desert League title next week.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO