The Los Angeles Lakers are not looking like the juggernaut on defense as they have over the last two seasons. Obviously, trades and new faces have affected that identity. This time around, injuries are the culprit. You can say that this is a recurring theme given the absences of LeBron James and Anthony Davis last year. This time around it’s Talen Horton-Tucker that has the bug.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO