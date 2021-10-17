CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety Wins Nine First-Place Honors at L.A. Press Club’s SoCal Journalism Awards

By Variety Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety won nine first-place SoCal Journalism Awards from the Los Angeles Press Club Saturday night, including an entertainment journalist of the year...

TheWrap

TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman Wins 3 SoCal Journalism Awards, Including Online Journalist of the Year

TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman on Saturday took home three SoCal Journalism Awards, including Online Journalist of the Year. “In covering the entertainment business and its personalities and often scooping other publications with breaking news, TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, is the Online Journalist of the Year,” wrote the judges for the award, which is administered by the L.A. Press Club. “No matter whether she’s overseeing entertainment coverage, analyzing entertainment business trends, or writing personality profiles herself, Waxman is an outstanding journalist.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
accesswdun.com

Annita Thomas, host of Travel with Annita, wins travel journalism award

Annita Thomas, host of Travel With Annita is a winner in the 2020-21 Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Competition. Thomas recently took the Gold place award in the Travel Audio-Radio category for Carolina Gold Rice With Farmer Rollen Chalmers on WDUN AM550 and FM102.9 The annual competition is sponsored by the Society of American Travel Writers Foundation.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Takes Top Website Honor and More at SoCal Journalism Awards, While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wins Best Columnist

The Hollywood Reporter was awarded with the top website at the 63rd Southern California Journalism Awards on Saturday evening, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was honored with best columnist for the sixth straight year. Held inside the Crystal Ballroom at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel — where guests were required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend — the gala event handed out awards from the Los Angeles Press Club. Reporters were recognized in multiple disciplines from investigative journalism to film criticism, crime reporting, arts and culture, news and online features, photography and more. THR, which was nominated for 37 awards this year, nabbed recognitions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Capital & Main Wins 18 Prizes at the SoCal Journalism Awards

Capital & Main won 5 first-place prizes and 18 overall at the 63rd annual Southern California Journalism Awards, one of the largest regional media contests in the nation. The contest, held Saturday at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, honored the best reporting of 2020. Staff reporter Angelika...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

KCET and PBS SoCal Win 14 Southern California Journalism Awards

Presented by Los Angeles Press Club, the combined total awards led all other TV and radio broadcasters. PBS SoCal and KCET won 14 first place-awards at the 63rd Annual Southern California Journalism Awards presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. For the fourth consecutive year, the two stations led all other L.A. broadcasters with the most honors of any regional TV or radio station. Awards were allocated to multiple winners from a variety of PBS SoCal and KCET on-air and online original programming content. This year, 49 nominations were spread across 35 different categories and honored 15 separate, locally produced series/productions from KCET and PBS SoCal. In addition to the 14 wins, PBS SoCal and KCET programs picked up 12 second place honors and 7 third place honors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laduenews.com

Movers & Shakers: Jessica Z. Brown-Billhymer Honored With St. Louis Press Club's Catfish Award

Jessica Z. Brown-Billhymer enjoys the thrill of bringing people and institutions together by working behind the scenes to make things happen. The founder and president of Gateway Media Literacy Partners, she has forged relationships as a newspaper reporter; as a television producer, talent and writer at KSDK-Channel 5; in management at Southwestern Bell (now AT&T); in a myriad of volunteer positions; and as a higher education educator and media literacy education proponent and consultant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
uscannenbergmedia.com

Annenberg Media Wins BIG at the 2021 SoCal Journalism Awards

We don’t usually brag like this, but over the last weekend the Southern California Journalism Awards took place, and Annenberg Media did very well. It’s a Saturday night in a ballroom of the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown LA. Tables full of LA’s best journalists are dressed in semi-formal attire.
POLITICS
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Now Reporter Justin Chapman Wins Two LA Press Club Journalism Awards

Pasadena journalist Justin Chapman came in 2nd place in the Hard News (one day’s coverage of a hard news story) category and 3rd place in the Obituary/In Appreciation (politics/business/arts personalities) category in the 63rd annual Los Angeles Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Awards on Saturday. More than 2,000 entries were submitted this year.
PASADENA, CA
Chronicle

The Chronicle's Vol. 116 wins premier award for online college journalism

Volume 116 of The Chronicle won the 2021 Online Pacemaker Award, the third year in a row The Chronicle has won the award. The Pacemaker, presented by the Associated Collegiate Press, is considered the Pulitzer Prize of student journalism and has been awarded annually since 1927. Entries in the categories...
EDUCATION
