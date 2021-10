In 2018, The Community Builders, one of the largest nonprofit developers in the United States, worked with the city of Yonkers, New York, to build 70 affordable-housing units on one of the city’s oldest public-housing sites. To carry out the $27 million project, the developer opted to use modular construction, a process in which the primary structures of a building are built in a factory offsite, then transported to the site for assembly. The decision was made “for all the reasons everybody chooses modular,” says Jeff Heisler, vice president of design and construction services for The Community Builders.

