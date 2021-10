This article was originally published on The Leaflet, a newsletter by Feuerstein Kulick. Governor Kathy Hochul’s ascension to the Executive Mansion in Albany marks a major milestone for the Empire State and (perhaps) a turning point for its adult-use cannabis program. Not only is Governor Hochul the State’s first female Executive-in-Chief, she may herald a new beginning for the New York cannabis industry. With the implementation of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (“MRTA”) languishing, Governor Hochul has stepped in to launch New York’s adult-use program with aplomb, and her appointees have the potential to revitalize the State’s medical cannabis program as well.

