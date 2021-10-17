Nicki Sixx shocks people with sobriety

Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD which was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. Asked if there are plans for additional CRÜE dates beyond next summer's shows, the 62-year-old bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know we're gonna tour next year, and that's gonna take us from June 19th to sometime in September. And then winter sets in, and we're in America, so there's nowhere else to play — unless we can go to other countries where it's summertime or spring or fall there. But what's gonna happen with COVID? So I don't know right now. I do know what's happening in America. I don't know what's going on in Europe or South America or Mexico [or] Australia [or] New Zealand."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO