Tarleton State vs Dixie State Football Live Stream: Watch Online

By Anthony Rumen
TheHDRoom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dixie State Trailblazers (0-5) will get another crack at a win tonight, this time against the Tarleton State Texas (2-3). This game will be played at Greater Zion Stadium where weather could be a factor given the below normal temperatures. Kickoff for tonight’s Tarleton and Dixie State football...

CBS Sports

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Who wants to be the team facing Alabama coming off a loss? That's the unenviable position Mississippi State finds itself in, as it hosts No. 5 Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide fell four spots in the polls this week following their 41-38 loss at Texas A&M. It was the second time Alabama played a true road game this season -- they opened the year at a neutral site against Miami -- and it was the second time it struggled. Remember, Florida was a two-point conversion away from forcing a possible overtime against Alabama in a 31-29 loss.
KESQ

Tarleton makes big first-half stand up, beats Dixie State

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Steven Duncan passed for 299 yards, Javy McDonald rushed for 173, and Tarleton defeated Dixie State 41-20. Duncan passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Texans took a 31-13 lead. In the second half, Adrian Guzman kicked a couple of field goals before McDonald’s 77-yard run set up his own 2-yard touchdown run that put the game out of reach. J.F. Thomas added 169 yards receiving for the Texans. Drew Kannely-Robles had 20 carries for 81 yards and scored both of the Trailblazers’ touchdowns. Connor Brooksby kicked two field goals for Dixie State.
TheHDRoom

Arizona Cardinals vs Cleveland Browns Live Stream: Watch Online

The NFL’s last undefeated team will face a stiff test without their head coach as the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-2). The Cards will also be without their standout tight end, while the Browns are missing running back Nick Chubb due to injury. Kickoff for today’s Browns...
CBS Boston

How To Watch Bruins-Sabres Game On Friday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — It is a brave new world for NHL broadcasting, after the league moved on from NBC for its national platform in favor of ESPN and TNT. Bruins fans experienced the TNT broadcast on Wednesday, and they’ll be getting the ESPN treatment on Friday night — though it won’t be as simple as turning to the channel on cable. Friday night’s game between the Bruins and Sabres will be airing exclusively on ESPN+, the sports network’s streaming service, and Hulu. (Both Hulu and ESPN+ are owned by the Walt Disney Company.) The game will not be airing on ESPN’s cable channels, and it won’t be airing on NESN. For Bruins fans who don’t subscribe to the streaming service or don’t have easy access to a smart TV, this setup is sure to cause some frustration for hockey fans on Friday night. It won’t be a rare occurrence, though, as the Bruins have three more games this season scheduled to air only on ESPN+/Hulu.
CBS Sports

Air Force vs. San Diego State live stream online, prediction, channel, watch on CBS Sports Network

The lineup of action for Week 8 of the college football season continues Saturday on CBS Sports Network. Starting Thursday and ending Saturday, there are seven games on the network as conference title races continue heating up and the stakes for everyone increase. Among those in action will be two of the remaining 11 undefeated FBS teams, as No. 16 Wake Forest goes to Army on Saturday and No. 22 San Diego State plays at Air Force.
