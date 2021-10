No. 14 Notre Dame had a setback last weekend with its upset loss at home to No. 5 Cincinnati, but Saturday the Fighting Irish have the opportunity to get back on track when they travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech. The Lane Stadium environment in primetime promises to be rocking as the Fighting Irish prepare to face the Hokies for the fourth time under coach Brian Kelly, who is 2-1 against Justin Fuente.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO