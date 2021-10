While the individual lives of both Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are well documented in movies, books, and more, a focus on the relationship between these important figures is less common. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali explores the years-long relationship that journeyed from admiration to friendship to estrangement. The film is concise and empathetic as it spotlights the human-level conflict as it played out against the larger forces of American society as well as global politics.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO