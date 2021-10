We keep running out of superlatives for Kreilach. He lifted the team to victory, playing a role in each of the three goals. The first, his header, was classic Kreilach. The second contribution was an assist for Rubio Rubin — a beautifully smart pass. The final was a flicked-on header that he sent for Anderson Julio’s last-second run. It was a performance to remember for Kreilach.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO