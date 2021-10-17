Urruti, Quintero help Dynamo beat Sounders 2-1

The Seattle Sounders are visiting the Houston Dynamo on Saturday (5:30 p.m. PT; FOX 13+, El Rey 1360AM). Here are three matchups to watch:. While Raúl Ruidíaz is in Peru, Bruin is poised to make his third straight start. The hulking No. 9 has been brilliant over the last 180 minutes, scoring once and adding two assists to help lead Seattle to two commanding wins. He’ll be up against Parker, one of the league’s best domestic center backs, trying to get his name on the score sheet yet again.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO