Scoreboard: College football box scores

If you didn't enjoy Week 6 in college football, there's something seriously wrong with you. There were tight finishes, upsets and walk-off field goals from the start all the way until the end. From start to finish, it was easily the most action-packed Saturday of the season. Once again, no team personified that tension than No. 14 Notre Dame, which beat Virginia Tech on a last-second field goal to win 32-29 in Blacksburg. The Fighting Irish move to 5-1 with their sole loss coming in Week 5 to No. 5 Cincinnati.

