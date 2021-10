Afghan refugees settling into the San Francisco Bay Area are getting a taste of home, courtesy of chef Laila Mir. Mir grew up in Afghanistan and says she cherishes the memories she has of learning to cook traditional dishes with her mom and grandmother. She moved to the United States at age 9, and with the support of her family, became a chef. Mir is on Shef, an online platform where many immigrants and refugees sell meals to customers in their neighborhoods. She specializes in Afghan food, making authentic items like kofta and firni.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO