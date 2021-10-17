CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

NOFD Battles Two-Alarm Fire at the Old Market St Wharf

New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 7 days ago

On Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:01 pm, the New Orleans Department (NOFD) received a call reporting a fire near Clarence Henry Truckway at Felicity St. (the entrance to the Felicity St. Wharf). Arriving on the scene at 11:13 pm, firefighters located the fire several hundred feet left of what was originally stated. Wooden members of what was once the Market St Wharf had caught fire and began to extend, being pushed up-river by a brisk wind. A second alarm was requested at 11:32 pm as the fire moved quickly along the old wharf. At its peak the fire stretched approximately four blocks long, from Market St to the current wharf’s entrance at Felicity Street. Fortunately, this fire has not been a threat to any areas of the current wharf, but we do anticipate being on the scene of this incident for several hours. The old creosote-soaked pilings and the heavy timber members of the old wharf are difficult to ignite but prove very hard to extinguish once lit.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying forty-one Fire Operations personnel were used to fight this incident at its peak. Fire crews are gradually being released from the scene as firefighters gain control of the incident. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire will be investigated once the incident has been listed as under control.

Call Received: 11:01 pm

Dispatched: 11:02 pm

On Scene: 11:13 pm

2nd Alarm: 11:32 pm

NOFD Units: 16

Fire Personnel: 41

Injuries: None Reported

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Sister of Halyna Hutchins mourns slain cinematographer as investigation into 'Rust' film set shooting continues

(CNN) — The sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the film set of "Rust," mourned her untimely death in an interview with the Kyiv Post on Friday. "I cannot comprehend (her passing)," said Svetlana Androsovych, who currently lives in Indonesia. "I loved her very much ... I was very proud of her and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Memorial vigil for movie set shooting victim

The investigation continues into Thursday's horrific shooting in New Mexico involving actor Alec Baldwin firing a "prop" gun that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western movie, "Rust." In Albuquerque last night, friends and colleagues held a memorial vigil. Correspondent Omar Villafranca was there.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
TODAY.com

Everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 booster

Federal agencies have approved booster shots for certain populations — but right now, who is eligible? Do you have to get the same vaccine you've already received?. TODAY tackled the topic during two segments on Friday morning. Who is eligible for a booster?. Previously, only Pfizer recipients who were over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wharf#Firefighters#Nofd#Market St#Fire Operations
CNN

Hollywood's tragic history of on-set accidents

(CNN) — Hollywood is the land of make believe, but the very real specter of death can hover over television and movie sets. The death of 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins while working on the movie "Rust" in New Mexico after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun is just the latest on-set tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

118
Followers
281
Post
580
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy