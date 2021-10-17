NOFD Battles Two-Alarm Fire at the Old Market St Wharf

On Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:01 pm, the New Orleans Department (NOFD) received a call reporting a fire near Clarence Henry Truckway at Felicity St. (the entrance to the Felicity St. Wharf). Arriving on the scene at 11:13 pm, firefighters located the fire several hundred feet left of what was originally stated. Wooden members of what was once the Market St Wharf had caught fire and began to extend, being pushed up-river by a brisk wind. A second alarm was requested at 11:32 pm as the fire moved quickly along the old wharf. At its peak the fire stretched approximately four blocks long, from Market St to the current wharf’s entrance at Felicity Street. Fortunately, this fire has not been a threat to any areas of the current wharf, but we do anticipate being on the scene of this incident for several hours. The old creosote-soaked pilings and the heavy timber members of the old wharf are difficult to ignite but prove very hard to extinguish once lit.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying forty-one Fire Operations personnel were used to fight this incident at its peak. Fire crews are gradually being released from the scene as firefighters gain control of the incident. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire will be investigated once the incident has been listed as under control.

Call Received: 11:01 pm

Dispatched: 11:02 pm

On Scene: 11:13 pm

2nd Alarm: 11:32 pm

NOFD Units: 16

Fire Personnel: 41

Injuries: None Reported